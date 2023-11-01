RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Leopard attacks vet in Bengaluru, escapes
November 01, 2023  15:41
Representational image
A veterinarian was attacked on Wednesday while he was trying to dart a leopard that strayed from the wild and was seen near Electronic City in Bengaluru south, forest officials said.

The leopard managed to escape into the thick bushes after a sharpshooter shot a dart at it and the injured veterinarian was rushed to hospital for treatment, they said.

The big cat has been on the prowl for the last four days. 

On October 29, the leopard was seen entering an apartment in Kudlu. Since then, the residents in the area have been living in fear.

The forest department on Tuesday deployed cages and drones as foresters frantically searched for the leopard. They have also brought a few experts from Mysuru to catch the animal.

"Our teams are at the spot. Combing operation is underway. A veterinarian who went to dart the leopard was attacked. He was trying to tranquilise the big cat. The leopard managed to escape but the operation is onThe leopard will try to attack when we try to tranquilise it but we have taken all necessary precautionary measures and are hopeful of catching the elusive animal very soon," a senior forest official said.

The veterinarian has sustained a minor injury and is being treated. When he tried to tranquilize the leopard, the big cat scratched him on his neck. He is fine, the official said.

The area where the leopard was spotted is not very far from Bannerghatta National Park from where it is believed to have come to the city. 
