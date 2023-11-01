Laggards and gainers in Sensex pack





During the day, it fell 324.47 points or 0.50 per cent to 63,550.46.





The Nifty went down by 90.45 points or 0.47 to 18,989.15.





Among the Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Nestle, Maruti, JSW Steel, NTPC and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards.





Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex on Wednesday declined 283.60 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 63,591.33.