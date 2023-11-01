Laggards and gainers in Sensex pack

Laggards and gainers in Sensex packNovember 01, 2023 17:23
The 30-share BSE Sensex on Wednesday declined 283.60 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 63,591.33.
During the day, it fell 324.47 points or 0.50 per cent to 63,550.46.
The Nifty went down by 90.45 points or 0.47 to 18,989.15.
Among the Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Nestle, Maruti, JSW Steel, NTPC and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards.
Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.
TOP STORIES
IKS Health, backed by Jhunjhunwala family, buys US tech firm for Rs 1,600 cr
AQuity Solutions is a leading tech-enabled clinical documentation, medical coding and revenue integrity solutions provider in the healthcare domain. On the other hand, IKS Health provides administrative, clinical and operational...