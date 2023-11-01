RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Laggards and gainers in Sensex pack
November 01, 2023  17:23
The 30-share BSE Sensex on Wednesday declined 283.60 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 63,591.33. 

During the day, it fell 324.47 points or 0.50 per cent to 63,550.46. 

The Nifty went down by 90.45 points or 0.47 to 18,989.15. 

 Among the Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Nestle, Maruti, JSW Steel, NTPC and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards. 

Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.
