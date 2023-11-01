Jarange stops taking water, rejects call to end strike





The Maharashtra government should state when it would grant reservation to the Maratha community, he said at his native village Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district where he launched his indefinite fast on October 25.





"People are dying here and why are meetings being held every day....I am stopping water intake now. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, you people have to face the consequences of this later. The agitation will continue peacefully but it seems that the government has decided to vitiate the atmosphere," he said.





"The government should tell us why it needs time and when it is going to give reservation to the Maratha community. Then we will talk to the community. There is proof available (to support the community's claim for quota) but still the government is deliberately not giving us reservation. It has given reservation to other castes without proof in the past," Jarange added. -- PTI

