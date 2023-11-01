RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Israel nabs 46 wanted Palestinians in anti-terror ops
November 01, 2023  21:24
Israeli security forces arrested 46 wanted Palestinians in overnight counter-terror raids around Judea and Samaria on Tuesday night, the Israel defense forces announced on Wednesday. 

The IDF said 30 of the people arrested were associated with Hamas. 

Soldiers confiscated guns and 40,000 shekels ($9,900) intended for terror activity. 

Since the beginning of the war on October 7, Israeli forces have arrested 1,180 wanted Palestinians of whom 740 were associated with Hamas. -- ANI
