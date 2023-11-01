Israel nabs 46 wanted Palestinians in anti-terror ops





The IDF said 30 of the people arrested were associated with Hamas.





Soldiers confiscated guns and 40,000 shekels ($9,900) intended for terror activity.





Since the beginning of the war on October 7, Israeli forces have arrested 1,180 wanted Palestinians of whom 740 were associated with Hamas. -- ANI

Israeli security forces arrested 46 wanted Palestinians in overnight counter-terror raids around Judea and Samaria on Tuesday night, the Israel defense forces announced on Wednesday.