RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Israel deploys missile boats to Red Sea
November 01, 2023  14:57
image
Israel bolstered its naval presence in the Red Sea area on Wednesday following repeated missile and drone attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Israel Defense Forces said that missile destroyers were deployed 'in accordance with the assessment of the situation, and as part of the increased defence efforts in the region'.

On Tuesday, Israel's Arrow air-defence system intercepted a missile launched at the Jewish state from the 'Red Sea area'.

A spokesperson for Yemen's Ansar Allah, the official title of the Houthi movement, confirmed the terror group had launched ballistic and cruise missiles at Israel, as well as drones.

Early on Wednesday, the IDF intercepted another incoming threat near Israel's southernmost city of Eilat.

The military has multiple layers of air defences in the Red Sea area to defend against Houthi attacks.   -- ANI/TPS
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'My children call her Gullu Aunty'
'My children call her Gullu Aunty'

'Whenever she joined any of our family functions, she was so good, so simple.'

'This Fight Is Against Terrorism'
'This Fight Is Against Terrorism'

'99.6 per cent is occupied by Arab countries in the Middle East; Israel occupies just 0.4 per cent of the entire Middle East.' 'That 0.4 per cent is also a big issue for them.'

Stunning Deepika, Alia, Manushi, Katrina!
Stunning Deepika, Alia, Manushi, Katrina!

The Ambanis sure know how to throw a party.

ATF price cut 5.8%; commercial LPG rate hiked
ATF price cut 5.8%; commercial LPG rate hiked

Jet fuel or ATF price on Wednesday was cut by almost 6 per cent after four rounds of monthly increases since July, while commercial cooking gas (LPG) rates were raised by a steep Rs 101.5 per 19-kg cylinder in line with international...

Chandrababu Naidu reaches home after release on bail
Chandrababu Naidu reaches home after release on bail

Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu reached his house in Undavalli in Amaravati early on Wednesday after being released on bail in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances