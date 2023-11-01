RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IndiGo announcements violated poll code: Cong
November 01, 2023  18:17
File image
File image
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday alleged a Model Code of Conduct violation by private airline IndiGo, claiming that an announcement on two of its flights hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "something routine" and then immediately segued into an appeal to passengers to vote during the upcoming state elections. 

Ramesh pointed out that there was no mention of the Election Commission in the vote appeal announcement, which, he said, was a "clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct". 

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Last week, I took flights to Aizawl and back to Delhi on Indigo. Both ways there was an announcement by the cabin crew that hailed the Prime Minister 'Shri Narendra Modiji' for something routine and inconsequential." 

"One of these announcements immediately segued into a vote appeal asking passengers to vote during upcoming state elections. Note that there was no mention of Election Commission in this announcement -- a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications alleged. 

There was no immediate response from the airline to Ramesh's claims. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup: De Kock, van der Dussen hit centuries as SA dominate
World Cup: De Kock, van der Dussen hit centuries as SA dominate

Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van der Dussen smashed scintillating hundreds to power South Africa to a huge 357/4 against New Zealand.

Software expires, central forensic lab can't examine seized phones
Software expires, central forensic lab can't examine seized phones

Questions sent to CFSL director Rajiv Giroti and Directorate of Forensic Sciences remained unanswered.

World Cup: No fireworks display in Delhi, Mumbai
World Cup: No fireworks display in Delhi, Mumbai

BCCI banned the display of fireworks during the World Cup games in Delhi and Mumbai due to worsening air quality.

'Garlic naan out': It's a gluten-free diet for Stoinis
'Garlic naan out': It's a gluten-free diet for Stoinis

The Aussie all-rounder 'invests' in himself with help of a Mumbaii-born chef Velton Saldanha.

'This Fight Is Against Terrorism'
'This Fight Is Against Terrorism'

'99.6 per cent is occupied by Arab countries in the Middle East; Israel occupies just 0.4 per cent of the entire Middle East.' 'That 0.4 per cent is also a big issue for them.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances