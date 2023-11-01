IndiGo announcements violated poll code: Cong





Ramesh pointed out that there was no mention of the Election Commission in the vote appeal announcement, which, he said, was a "clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct".





In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Last week, I took flights to Aizawl and back to Delhi on Indigo. Both ways there was an announcement by the cabin crew that hailed the Prime Minister 'Shri Narendra Modiji' for something routine and inconsequential."





"One of these announcements immediately segued into a vote appeal asking passengers to vote during upcoming state elections. Note that there was no mention of Election Commission in this announcement -- a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications alleged.





There was no immediate response from the airline to Ramesh's claims. -- PTI

