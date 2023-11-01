RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India Vs Sri Lanka: How the teams fare
November 01, 2023  14:26
image
Twelve years on, as India take on Sri Lanka in another World Cup clash at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Thursday, here's a quick look at how the two teams face off.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'My children call her Gullu Aunty'
'My children call her Gullu Aunty'

'Whenever she joined any of our family functions, she was so good, so simple.'

'This Fight Is Against Terrorism'
'This Fight Is Against Terrorism'

'99.6 per cent is occupied by Arab countries in the Middle East; Israel occupies just 0.4 per cent of the entire Middle East.' 'That 0.4 per cent is also a big issue for them.'

Stunning Deepika, Alia, Manushi, Katrina!
Stunning Deepika, Alia, Manushi, Katrina!

The Ambanis sure know how to throw a party.

ATF price cut 5.8%; commercial LPG rate hiked
ATF price cut 5.8%; commercial LPG rate hiked

Jet fuel or ATF price on Wednesday was cut by almost 6 per cent after four rounds of monthly increases since July, while commercial cooking gas (LPG) rates were raised by a steep Rs 101.5 per 19-kg cylinder in line with international...

Chandrababu Naidu reaches home after release on bail
Chandrababu Naidu reaches home after release on bail

Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu reached his house in Undavalli in Amaravati early on Wednesday after being released on bail in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances