Gujarat-bound trains held up for 12 hrs near Mumbai





Dahanu is located about 125 km from Mumbai.





A train journey between Mumbai and Ahmedabad generally takes about eight hours.





Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said there was an OHE breakdown at Dahanu Road station at 11 pm on Wednesday.





The UP (Mumbai-bound) line cleared after midnight at around 12.15 am, while the DOWN (Gujarat-bound) line was restored at 10.25 am on Wednesday, he said.





After the restoration of the train movement, a speed restriction of 60 kmph has been imposed in the section where the OHE breakdown occurred, the official said.





The trains are given halts at all the stations in the Virar-Surat section, he said.





"There is no effect of this on the suburban trains between Churchgate (in south Mumbai) and Virar (Palghar)," Thakur said.





Another Western Railway official said all the trains that departed from Mumbai late Tuesday night were stuck due to the incident which happened between Vangaon and Dahanu stations.





"Due to the OHE breakdown between Dahanu Road and Vangaon stations, various Down-direction trains have been delayed. Help desks have been placed at various stations to assist passengers. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Western Railway's Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) informed on X nearly three hours after the incident.

