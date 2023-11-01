RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Father beats up daughter, forces her to consume pesticide in Kerala for relationship
November 01, 2023  19:59
image
In a shocking incident, a father allegedly beat up his 14-year-old daughter and forced her to consume a pesticide for continuing her relationship with a boy against his wishes, the police said in Kochi on Wednesday. 

Aluva West police arrested the father today and booked him for the offences of attempted murder and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means under the IPC. 

The girl is admitted to a private hospital in Kochi and her health condition is still serious, they said. 

The incident occurred on Sunday when the girl disregarded her father's direction not to get in touch with the 16-year-old boy and obtained a phone to call him. 

Both children study in the same school and the father had taken away his daughter's phone to prevent her from talking to the boy, they added. 

Angered by his daughter's disobedience, the father allegedly beat her up using a rod and then forced her to consume the pesticide, the police said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup: South Africa in control as Kiwis collapse
World Cup: South Africa in control as Kiwis collapse

South Africa's bowlers chipped away at the wickets to stay on course for a huge victory against New Zealand.

Poll bonds not standalone attempt to curb black money, govt tells SC
Poll bonds not standalone attempt to curb black money, govt tells SC

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that almost every country, including India, was grappling with the problem of use of black money in elections and the electoral bonds scheme was a "conscious attempt" to eradicate the menace...

Drug kingpin held in Himachal over death of NIT student
Drug kingpin held in Himachal over death of NIT student

The SP said Chopra is the kingpin of drugs in Hamirpur and added that this is the seventh case registered against him under the NDPS Act.

Bazball added to Collins dictionary
Bazball added to Collins dictionary

'Bazball' refers to the risk-taking style of play adopted by the England team under Test coach Brendon McCullum.

Selectively anonymous, selectively confidential: SC on poll bonds
Selectively anonymous, selectively confidential: SC on poll bonds

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday said the problem with electoral bonds scheme is that it provides for "selective anonymity" and "selective confidentiality" as the details are available with the State Bank of India (SBI) and can...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances