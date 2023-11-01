Father beats up daughter, forces her to consume pesticide in Kerala for relationship





Aluva West police arrested the father today and booked him for the offences of attempted murder and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means under the IPC.





The girl is admitted to a private hospital in Kochi and her health condition is still serious, they said.





The incident occurred on Sunday when the girl disregarded her father's direction not to get in touch with the 16-year-old boy and obtained a phone to call him.





Both children study in the same school and the father had taken away his daughter's phone to prevent her from talking to the boy, they added.





Angered by his daughter's disobedience, the father allegedly beat her up using a rod and then forced her to consume the pesticide, the police said. -- PTI

