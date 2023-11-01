Fan in TN's Madurai builds temple for Rajnikanth





Self-proclaimed Rajini fan, Karthik converted a part of his home space into a shrine where he also installed the actor's statue.





As per Karthik, Rajinikanth's idol weighs 250 kg.





"For us, Rajinikanth is God. I have built a temple for him as a mark of respect," he told ANI.





Karthik's daughter Anushiya also expressed her admiration for Rajinikanth.





"We worship the idol of Rajinikanth in the same way we worship god in the temple," she said.

