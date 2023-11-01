RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED attaches Goyal's London, Dubai assets worth Rs 538 cr
November 01, 2023  17:29
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached in London, Dubai and India assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, his family members and companies as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud. 

The attached properties include 17 residential flats, bungalows and commercial premises. 

Located in London, Dubai and various cities in India, these properties are in the name of various companies like Jetair Private Limited and Jet Enterprises Private Limited, Goyal, his wife Anita, and son Nivaan, the federal agency said in a statement. 

Goyal, 74, was arrested by the ED on September 1 and the agency filed a charge sheet against him on Tuesday before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Mumbai. -- PTI
