BJP national executive member G Vivek joins Cong in T'gana
November 01, 2023  13:21
In a setback to the BJP ahead of the November 30 assembly polls in Telangana, former MP G Vivek Venkataswamy resigned from the party and joined the Congress in the presence of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi in Hydereabad.

In a letter to Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, Vivek, national executive board member of BJP, conveyed his decision.

TPCC President Revanth Reddy told reporters that he wholeheartedly welcomed Vivek to the Congress party and he has accepted it.                

Vivek's exit from the BJP comes less than a week after another senior leader Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who unsuccessfully contested on the saffron party ticket in the by-poll for the Munugode assembly constituency last year, resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress. 
