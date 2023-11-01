RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


All-party meet appeals for Maratha restraint
November 01, 2023  14:20
image
Leaders at an all-party meeting on Maratha quota chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday passed a resolution asking activist Manoj Jarange to call off his indefinite fast. 

The Maharashtra government is in favour of the Maratha quota, CM Shinde said after the meeting in Mumbai. Activist Jarange should cooperate with the government in ensuring quota for the Maratha community he said. 

The CM said Marathas should observe restraint as the government needs time for legal modalities to implement the reservation. 

The resolution was signed by CM Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, LoP in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, among others. 

Incidents of violence have been witnessed in many parts of the state in the last few days. State-run bus services have been completely suspended in five Marathwada districts while curfew and Internet shut-down was imposed in parts of Beed on Monday where the houses of political leaders were targeted by protesters. 

The CM has appealed to people not to resort to violence and also asked political parties to avoid indulging in any activities that would worsen the situation. 
