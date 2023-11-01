RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ajit Pawar has fever, low platelet count: Doctor
November 01, 2023  09:56
image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is suffering from fever and weakness after being down with dengue since last four days and needs rest, his doctor said.

Talking to reporters late Tuesday night, Dr Sanjay Kapote, flanked by Nationalist Congress Party leader Sunil Tatkare (of Ajit Pawar group), said the deputy CM's platelet and white blood cell counts have come down.

"He is down with dengue since last three-four days. He has fever and weakness and needs rest," Kapote said.

His platelets test will be done on Wednesday along with a sonography. 

Accordingly, a decision will be taken whether to admit him to hospital, the doctor said.

Pawar (64) did not attend the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

NCP leader Praful Patel on Sunday said Pawar has been diagnosed with dengue and advised medical guidance and rest for next few days.

'Ajit Pawar remains committed to his public service responsibilities. Once he has fully recovered, he will be back in full force to continue his dedicated public duties,' Patel had said in a post on X.

On July 2 this year, Ajit Pawar along with eight other senior NCP leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government, leading to a split in the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar claims to have the support of more than 40 of the 53 NCP MLAs in the state.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Simply Stunning! Janhvi, Rashmika, Tamannaah...
Simply Stunning! Janhvi, Rashmika, Tamannaah...

Bollywood's glittering stars graced the launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

'Aishwarya took her Miss World image very seriously'
'Aishwarya took her Miss World image very seriously'

'There was one sequence in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya where her character exuberantly runs up to Bobby Deol, piggy-backs on him.' 'Aishwarya told me that she couldn't do the sequence because people would not expect such behaviour from a former...

Kerala cops say Kalamassery blast accused has a 'brilliant mind'
Kerala cops say Kalamassery blast accused has a 'brilliant mind'

Dominic Martin, who had surrendered to police claiming responsibility for the blasts at a Christian prayer meet three days ago, was described as a 'brilliant mind' by investigating officers.

Looking For A Broker? Read This!
Looking For A Broker? Read This!

'The stockbroker should have a good balance sheet to support its scale of operations. It should also have proper risk management in terms of margins so that it doesn't go bankrupt during extreme market movements.' 'The broker must have a...

Budget 2024: 'We have to be intelligent'
Budget 2024: 'We have to be intelligent'

'The global situation is not very good.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances