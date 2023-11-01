9 soldiers killed fighting in Northern Gaza

Israel Defence Forces have announced that another nine soldiers have been killed fighting in Northern Gaza on Wednesday morning amid the ongoing ground offensive against Hamas terrorists, The Times of Israel reported.





A statement from the military added that two other infantry soldiers were seriously injured in Gaza.





According to The Times of Israel, the soldiers are named as Lt Ariel Reich, 24, from Jerusalem; Cpl Asif Luger, 21, from Yagur; Sgt Adi Danan, from Yavne; Staff Sgt Halel Solomon, 20, from Dimona; Staff Sgt Erez Mishlovsky, 20, from Oranit; Staff Sgt Adi Leon, 20, from Nili; Cpl Ido Ovadia, 19, from Tel Aviv; Cpl Lior Siminovich, 19, from Herzliya; and Staff Sgt Roei Dawi, 20, from Jerusalem.





Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces on Wednesday said that the aerial defence array intercepted 'an aerial threat' that was identified in the Red Sea area, south of Eilat.





It further said that there was no threat to civilians and no infiltration into Israeli territory was identified. -- ANI