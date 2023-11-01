RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


8-month pregnant Malayalam serial actress dies of heart attack; baby on ventilator
November 01, 2023  18:56
A Malayalam serial actress, who was eight months pregnant, died a day ago at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest, one of her colleagues in the industry said on Wednesday. 

The baby of the actress -- Dr Priya -- was saved by doctors of the hospital and is presently on ventilator support in the ICU as it was premature, a hospital source said. 

Actor Kishor Satya shared on social media the tragic news of the 35-year-old actress' death. 

He said that she had gone for a routine check-up when she suffered a cardiac arrest. 

He also said that the actress did not have any health issues. 

Dr Priya worked as a gynae assistant. -- PTI
