8-month pregnant Malayalam serial actress dies of heart attack; baby on ventilator





The baby of the actress -- Dr Priya -- was saved by doctors of the hospital and is presently on ventilator support in the ICU as it was premature, a hospital source said.





Actor Kishor Satya shared on social media the tragic news of the 35-year-old actress' death.





He said that she had gone for a routine check-up when she suffered a cardiac arrest.





He also said that the actress did not have any health issues.





Dr Priya worked as a gynae assistant. -- PTI

A Malayalam serial actress, who was eight months pregnant, died a day ago at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest, one of her colleagues in the industry said on Wednesday.