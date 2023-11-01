4 detained in Kolkata for waving Palestinian flags during match





"We had detained them for waving the Palestinian flag near Gate 6 and Block G1 (during the match on Tuesday)," a senior police officer said. They, however, did not raise any slogan, he said.





After preliminary questioning, the four spectators residents of Bally, Ekbalpore and Karaya areas were let off, the officer told PTI.





Initial probe found that the four, all in their mid-twenties, were protesting against the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, and chose the international match for their stir.

Four people were detained at Maidan police station in Kolkata for waving the Palestinian flag during the Pakistan-Bangladesh World Cup cricket match at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, the police said.