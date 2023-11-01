RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 Army personnel injured in mine blast near LoC
November 01, 2023  12:46
Image only for representation
Three Army personnel were injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

The soldiers were patrolling Phagwari Gali area in Mendhar sector when the landmine got activated, the officials said quoting preliminary information. 

The injured were evacuated to a nearby medical facility and later two of them were referred to a military hospital in Rajouri for specialised treatment, the officials said.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents, the officials said.  -- PTI
