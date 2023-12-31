RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ukrainian shelling on Russian city leaves 18 dead
December 31, 2023  09:01
File image
File image
At least 18 people, including two children, have lost their lives as a result of Ukrainian shelling on the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday, CNN reported, citing Russia's ministry of emergency situations.  

This attack came after Moscow launched a major aerial assault on Ukraine.  

A "massive" attack on downtown Belgorod was the cause of the casualties.  

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, stated on Saturday that his country has asked for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the incident, according to CNN.  

"This crime will not go unpunished," the defence ministry of Russia said in a statement following the shelling.  

"The Kyiv regime... is trying to divert attention from the defeats on the front lines and to provoke us into taking similar actions," it said, according to CNN.  

The bombardment on Saturday follows Russia's largest airstrike against Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, which was carried out overnight on Thursday and into Friday and resulted in at least 40 deaths and over 150 injuries.  

For more than a year, Ukrainian forces have been attacking Russian areas close to the border virtually every day. 

While occasionally civilians have been killed, this would be one of the bloodiest incidents so far. -- ANI                       
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Days after ULFA peace pact, 3 Naga groups unite for talks with Centre
Days after ULFA peace pact, 3 Naga groups unite for talks with Centre

Stating that there is no nomenclature for the three groups who have come together, Akato said they will approach the Centre for political talks.

Maharashtra hand gloves factory fire kills 6 workers
Maharashtra hand gloves factory fire kills 6 workers

According to fire department officials, the blaze erupted around 02:15 am at the factory in Waluj MIDC area.

How India's 'lack of awareness' led to loss in 2nd ODI
How India's 'lack of awareness' led to loss in 2nd ODI

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur rued the lack of "match awareness" by the Indian batters in the middle overs during the defeat to Australia in the second women's ODI in Mumbai on Saturday.

Deepfake a problem for holding safe, fair polls: Govt
Deepfake a problem for holding safe, fair polls: Govt

India is headed for general elections early next year, and the DIA is expected to be legislated only after the 2024 polls and the formation of the government.

Why is South Africa fielding a second-string side for Kiwi series?
Why is South Africa fielding a second-string side for Kiwi series?

South Africa named uncapped Neil Brand as their captain for a two-match Test tour of New Zealand next month where the majority of their team will be missing, competing instead in the domestic Twenty20 league.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances