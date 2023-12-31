RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UCC will soon be implemented in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami
December 31, 2023  09:32
Pushkar Singh Dhami
The Uniform Civil Code will soon be implemented in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said. 

The bill for its implementation will be tabled in the assembly soon, Dhami said at the Shasthi Purti Mahotsav organised on Saturday in Vatsalya Gram at Vrindavan to celebrate 60 years of Sadhvi Ritambhara's 'sanyas'. 

UCC is a common code of personal laws for people of all religions. 

In a swipe at the opposition parties, he said people responsible for firing at "Ram bhakts" would have never constructed the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, abrogated Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir or abolished triple talaq. 

The commitment to construct a temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will be fulfilled on January 22 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the consecration ceremony, Dhami said. 

Calling Sadhvi Ritambhara an epitome of vatsalya (affection) and motherhood, Dhami wished her a long life and sought the blessings of seers present at the event. -- PTI
