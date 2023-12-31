RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two children killed in bomb blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province
December 31, 2023  11:12
A remote-controlled bomb explosion targeted a police station in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, killing two children, the police said. 

The incident occurred in the Mach area of Bolan district of the province on Saturday, police officials said. 

A senior police official said that the bomb was hidden under a vendor's cart just behind the police station building on Jail Road, which has a small market as well. 

The bomb was remotely detonated and two children aged 10 and 12 years who were passing by were killed in the explosion, he said. 

The official said that since most of the policemen were on patrolling duty there were no casualties in the police station but its back wall was damaged. 

Four others injured in the blast were taken to the hospital. 

The police are investigating the incident. 

Terrorists belonging to banned separatist groups frequently target security personnel in Balochistan. -- PTI
