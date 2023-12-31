Turned away from hospital, UP woman loses baby

A woman delivered her baby at the gate of the District Women's Hospital in Budaun after its staff allegedly refused to admit her as she did not have money to pay the fees.





The baby died soon after birth. Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said on Sunday that an investigation has been ordered into the matter.





According to the family of the woman, Neelam, a resident of Kabulpura locality in Budaun, they took her to the District Women's Hospital after her labour pain started on Saturday evening.





Neelam's husband Ravi claimed no doctor was available in the hospital and the staff there refused to admit his wife.





After an argument, the hospital staff asked her to pay Rs 5,000 for tests, he alleged.





Ravi alleged that when he and his wife expressed their inability to pay the money, the hospital staff 'pushed' them out. By the time the family reached the hospital gate, Neelam was in extreme pain and delivered the baby there.





The baby died soon after due to lack of treatment and cold weather, he said.





District Magistrate Kumar said the city magistrate has been asked to probe the incident.





"This is a very serious matter. Such negligence cannot be forgiven under any circumstances," he said.





The hospital staff 'mistreated' the woman by refusing to admit her. The city magistrate has been instructed to investigate the incident and submit a report in three days, he said.





Based on the report, strict action will be taken against those found guilty, Kumar said. -- PTI

