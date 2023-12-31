RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shivraj Chouhan: Even after being CM for 17 yrs...
December 31, 2023  20:35
Underscoring the development as well as the public welfare work done by his government in Madhya Pradesh, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he feels contended and satisfied that after being the CM for 17 consecutive years, there is an affection and trust in the hearts of the people for him.

"2023 is going, 2024 is coming. But when I look at the previous year, I am filled with joy and self-satisfaction. BJP again formed a government with a huge majority and the highest-ever vote percentage. It means that the people of Madhya Pradesh were happy with the work of the government, both development and public welfare had a deep impact on the hearts and minds of the people. That's why we got an overwhelming majority. The popularity of the prime minister, the work of the organisation's workers, and the efforts of the organizations, all have played an important role in the victory," he told ANI.

"But the work of the government has an important contribution to this, whether it is development or public welfare work. I leave with this happiness that even after being the chief minister for 17 consecutive years, there is affection and trust in the hearts of the people," he added.

He further emphasised that the state has set new records in the field of road network, irrigation water, drinking water, better electricity arrangements and in the field of agriculture.

"It is because of the work done by my government in the last years, I am proud that Madhya Pradesh has transformed from a sick state to a prosperous and developed state. There was a time when there was no adequate arrangement for roads, electricity and water. But now Madhya Pradesh has set new records in the field of road network, irrigation water, drinking water, better electricity arrangements and in the field of agriculture," the former MP chief minister said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also added that be it urban and rural development, the picture of Madhya Pradesh has changed.   -- ANI
