Severe cold in Kashmir, minimum temperatures several notches below freezing point
December 31, 2023  11:01
File image/Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
File image/Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
Kashmir reeled under cold wave conditions Sunday as minimum temperatures across the Valley stayed several degrees below the freezing point, officials said in Srinagar. 

The minimum temperature in the summer capital Srinagar dropped to minus 3.4 degrees Celsius from the previous night's minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, they said. 

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district which serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, the officials said. 

The officials said that Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort in Baramulla, recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, down from minus 2.5 degrees Celsius the previous night. 

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 1.4 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 3.8 degrees Celsius. -- PTI
