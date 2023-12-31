RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No formula for seat sharing, talks going on: Raut
December 31, 2023  11:58
Amid a tug-of-war between Congress and the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray over seat sharing in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Shiva Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, saying that the discussion on seat sharing is underway.

Addressing a press conference, Raut said, "There is no formula for seat sharing. The person who has the power to win will get that seat. There is no difference between us. Our talks are going on with the central leaders, and the right decision will be taken at the right time."

"We are very positive about taking Prakash Ambedkar into the MVA alliance; he is also speaking strongly in favour of the Constitution," he said.

Earlier, former Lok Sabha MP Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, reiterated his interest in joining the MVA and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

VBA (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi) president Prakash Ambedkar, in his letter to Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, stressed the need to adopt his proposed formula of 12 seats for each party.

He termed the '12+12+12+12 formula' as a 'conflict-free' plan to decide on the number of seat sharing in the state.

Emphasising that 'defeating Modi should be the only priority for MVA', Ambedkar in his letter mentioned that the 'VBA desires that the parties within the MVA- Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party, Indian National Congress and VBA should fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together and on an equal number of seats as equal partners'.  -- ANI
