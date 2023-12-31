RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nepalese woman held for trying to instigate communal strife in Sikkim
December 31, 2023  09:10
A Nepalese woman was arrested from East Sikkim on Saturday on the charge that she was trying to instigate communal strife in the state, the police said.

The woman, identified as Uma Chamling Rai -- a native of Khotang district of Nepal's Koshi district, had uploaded a short video on social media a few days ago, urging members of the Rai community in Sikkim to stand up for their rights.

A Sikkimese woman, Sila Rai, came across the video and lodged a complaint at the Sadar police station. 

Based on it, a case was registered under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity), 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), the police said.

When produced before a court, she was remanded to judicial custody for five days, they said. -- PTI
