Nepalese woman held for trying to instigate communal strife in Sikkim





A Sikkimese woman, Sila Rai, came across the video and lodged a complaint at the Sadar police station.





Based on it, a case was registered under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity), 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), the police said.





When produced before a court, she was remanded to judicial custody for five days, they said. -- PTI

The woman, identified as Uma Chamling Rai -- a native of Khotang district of Nepal's Koshi district, had uploaded a short video on social media a few days ago, urging members of the Rai community in Sikkim to stand up for their rights.