Mumbai police warned of serial blasts in city, probe on
December 31, 2023  10:21
image
An anonymous caller on Saturday evening warned Mumbai police of serial blasts in the city, officials informed on Sunday.  

"Mumbai police control room received a threat call on Saturday evening, around 6. The caller claimed that there would be serial blasts in Mumbai before hanging up," an official said on Sunday.  

The police swung into action and carried out searches at several key public places and installations across the city. 

However, no explosive devices or anything suspicious was found.  

"The police are currently trying to find out the details of the caller," the official informed, adding that a further investigation is underway.  

Earlier, on December 27, the Jaipur airport authority received an email with the sender threatening to blow up the airport. -- ANI
