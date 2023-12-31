Leftist demonstrators burn Kerala Guv's effigy

Leftist demonstrators burn Kerala Guv's effigyDecember 31, 2023 19:07
Leftist demonstrators burn an effigy of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Kannur beach in the state's Malabar region.
Khan and the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala have clashed several times this year, with the acrimony increasing in recent weeks.
One of the banners raised by the protesters read 'Sangh vaad se azadi'.
TOP STORIES
Fans storm Doha airport as Indian players touch down for Asian Cup
Sandesh Jhingan, upon his arrival at the airport in Doha, said, 'No group in the Asian Cup is easy. Of course, we've got Australia, and they need no introduction. But what we have learned in the last few years is that we must never fear...