Leftist demonstrators burn Kerala Guv's effigy
December 31, 2023  19:07
image
Leftist demonstrators burn an effigy of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Kannur beach in the state's Malabar region.

Khan and the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala have clashed several times this year, with the  acrimony increasing in recent weeks.

One of the banners raised by the protesters read 'Sangh vaad se azadi'.
TOP STORIES

Mann Ki Baat more popular than Ramayan, Mahabharat: Tripura CM
Mann Ki Baat more popular than Ramayan, Mahabharat: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme was more popular among the masses than Mahabharat and Ramayan mega TV serials of the 1980s.

Rahul Gandhi shares video of making marmalade with mother
Rahul Gandhi shares video of making marmalade with mother

In the video titled 'Mum, Memories and Marmalade', the mother-son duo of Sonia and Rahul are seen having a light-hearted banter about food.

How much the Australian Open winners will take home
How much the Australian Open winners will take home

Along with offering a trophy and spot in the tennis history books, the four Grand Slams also provide serious financial incentive for would-be champions.

Fans storm Doha airport as Indian players touch down for Asian Cup
Fans storm Doha airport as Indian players touch down for Asian Cup

Sandesh Jhingan, upon his arrival at the airport in Doha, said, 'No group in the Asian Cup is easy. Of course, we've got Australia, and they need no introduction. But what we have learned in the last few years is that we must never fear...

SEE: Vinesh leaves Arjuna, Khel Ratna Awards on Kartavya Path
SEE: Vinesh leaves Arjuna, Khel Ratna Awards on Kartavya Path

Days after announcing her decision to return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna award to the Prime Minister, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat left her awards on the pavement of the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

