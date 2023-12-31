RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in tree felling case
December 31, 2023  10:49
The forest department officials arrested Vikram Simha, brother of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Simha, in connection with an alleged tree felling case, officials said on Sunday.  

Simha represents Mysore-Kodagu of Karnataka and he is the former president of the Yuva Morcha Bharatiya Janata Party.  

As per the officials, Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in a forest area in Karnataka's Hassan district.  

He was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru, the officials said.  

Further details on the matter are awaited.  

MP Pratap Simha was recently under scrutiny from the opposition over allegations of providing Parliament passes to individuals responsible for triggering panic in the Lok Sabha with gas canisters on December 13. -- ANI                        
