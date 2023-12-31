JNU, ISKCON join hands for Gita Jayanti celebration on campus





The celebration at the JNU convention centre witnessed a gathering of approximately 500 students and more than 20 professors.





The programme commenced with a soul-soothing kirtan, setting a spiritual tone for the evening.





The invocation and lamp-lighting ceremony added a touch of sanctity to the atmosphere, it said.





ISKCON Delhi's temple president HG Mohanrupa Prabhuji graced the occasion.





Professor SC Garkoti, rector 1 at JNU, delivered an inspirational talk, weaving together the realms of knowledge and spirituality.





A theatrical performance on the "Transformation of Heart: Life History of Sri Yamunacharya" captivated the audience, offering a unique blend of cultural expression and spiritual narrative, the statement said. -- PTI

