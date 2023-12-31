RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


JNU, ISKCON join hands for Gita Jayanti celebration on campus
December 31, 2023  08:53
File image
File image
The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday collaborated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness for a vibrant Gita Jayanti celebration, an official statement said. 

The celebration at the JNU convention centre witnessed a gathering of approximately 500 students and more than 20 professors. 

The programme commenced with a soul-soothing kirtan, setting a spiritual tone for the evening. 

The invocation and lamp-lighting ceremony added a touch of sanctity to the atmosphere, it said. 

ISKCON Delhi's temple president HG Mohanrupa Prabhuji graced the occasion. 

Professor SC Garkoti, rector 1 at JNU, delivered an inspirational talk, weaving together the realms of knowledge and spirituality. 

A theatrical performance on the "Transformation of Heart: Life History of Sri Yamunacharya" captivated the audience, offering a unique blend of cultural expression and spiritual narrative, the statement said. -- PTI
