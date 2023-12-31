India's forex reserves rose by $58 billion cumulatively in 2023





In the calendar year 2023, the RBI added about $58 billion to its foreign exchange kitty.





Last week, India's foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, rose $4.698 billion to $549.747 billion, the central bank's weekly statistical data showed.





In 2022, India's forex kitty slumped $71 billion cumulatively.





Gold reserves during the week, however, declined by $102 million to $474.74 billion.-- ANI

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $4.471 billion to $620.441 billion in the week ending December 22, 2023, hitting a 21-month high, the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed.