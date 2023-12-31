RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Indonesia's Irian Jaya
December 31, 2023  09:52
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's Irian Jaya late at night on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.  

The tremors were felt at 22:46:28 IST at a depth of 77 km.  

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found to be at Latitude: -3.11 and Longitude: 139.28, respectively.  

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 30-12-2023, 22:46:28 IST, Lat: -3.11 & Long: 139.28, Depth: 77 km, Location: Irian Jaya, Indonesia," the NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter).  

Notably, Irian Jaya is a region in Indonesia that was previously known as West Irian and West Papua.  No reports of casualties or material damage have surfaced yet.  

Further details are awaited. -- ANI
