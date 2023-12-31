RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Digvijay raises fresh concerns over EVMs, says...
December 31, 2023  13:10
Not known to pull his punches against the Centre, senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Digvijay Singh, on Sunday raised fresh concerns over the 'misuse' of Electronic Voting Machines.

Taking to his official handle on X, the senior Congress leader accused the Election Commission (EC) of turning a deaf ear to pleas from the Opposition over alleged electoral malpractice and restoration of the ballot system.

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP said the Opposition bloc -- INDIA -- has been seeking an appointment with top officials of the poll panel.

'But they are so busy that they don't even have time to meet the opposition,' the former Madhya Pradesh CM posted on X.

'Political parties of INDIA bloc have been asking for an appointment with the Election Commission since August but they are so busy that they don't even have time to meet the opposition!! Will Honorable CJI take cognizance of this? ECI always says that the Supreme Court has given its decision on EVM. What Honorable CJI Sir? @ECISVEEP On your request, won't recognized political parties even ask for answers to their questions regarding EVM? Where is the justice? (sic)' Singh posted from his personal handle.  -- ANI
