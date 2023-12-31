RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CM Stalin meets Governor Ravi for 'cordial' discussion on state affairs
December 31, 2023  08:24
Governor RN Ravi (left) and Chief Minister MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had a "cordial" meeting with Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Saturday evening.  

"The meeting was cordial," a release from the Raj Bhavan said.  

According to the release, the Tamil Nadu governor had invited Stalin for a meeting to "discuss affairs of the state government."  

"During the meeting, the Tamil Nadu governor and chief minister exchanged courtesies and discussed and exchanged their views on a range of issues concerning the state. The governor reiterated his total commitment to the good of the people of Tamil Nadu. He also assured his continuing support to the state government within the bounds of the Indian Constitution," the release said.  

Ravi underscored the need and advantage of periodic meetings with the chief minister to the larger interest of the state, it added. -- ANI 
