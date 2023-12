Centre bans separatist Tehreek-e-Hurriyat

The government on Sunday declared pro-Pakistan separatist amalgam Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir a banned organisation for fomenting terrorism and spreading anti-India propaganda in the Union territory.





Announcing the decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the group was found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir.





He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organisation found involved in anti-India activities would be thwarted.





'The 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule,' Shah wrote on X.





The pro-Pakistan group was earlier headed by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was succeeded by Masarat Alam Bhat.





Bhat is also known for his anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda.





Bhat is currently in jail and his party the Muslim League of Jammu Kashmir was declared a banned organisation on December 27. -- PTI