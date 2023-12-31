RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
3 arrested for rape of IIT-BHU student
December 31, 2023  15:04
image
Police in Varanasi have arrested three accused in connection with the alleged rape of a female student of Indian Institute of Technology on the Banaras Hindu University campus, a police official said on Sunday.

Station House Officer of Lanka police station Shivakant Mishra said that the accused have been identified as Kunal Pandey, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan and Saksham Patel.

The alleged incident of rape occurred on the night of November 1.

According to the complainant, she had gone out of her hostel with a friend when three men on a motorcycle forcibly took her to a corner and gagged her after separating her from her friend near the Karman Baba temple.

The accused then allegedly stripped the woman, made a video of her and took photos. They let her go after about 15 minutes and took her phone number, the complainant stated.

On the basis of the victim's complaint, a first infromation report (FIR) had been registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Information Technology Act at the Lanka police station.

Subsequently, a section of gangrape was also added to the case, police said. -- PTI

IMAGE: Student organisations stage a protest against the alleged molestation of a female student of IIT-BHU, in Varanasi on November 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Returning from injury, Nadal suffers Brisbane doubles defeat
Returning from injury, Nadal suffers Brisbane doubles defeat

Rafa Nadal returned to action for the first time since January at the Brisbane International on Sunday, losing his doubles match but overall showing no obvious after-effects of the hip injury that ruined his year.

Don't consider Rahul Gandhi a big leader: Ex-Cong MP
Don't consider Rahul Gandhi a big leader: Ex-Cong MP

Former Congress MP Lakshman Singh has said Rahul Gandhi is an ordinary party worker and parliamentarian and he should not be highlighted so much.

Attacks in Arabian Sea: Navy chief directs 'all possible actions'
Attacks in Arabian Sea: Navy chief directs 'all possible actions'

Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar has issued directions to take all possible actions to enhance security in the Arabian Sea region, officials said on Sunday.

Hussain picks Kohli, Babar to have an explosive 2024
Hussain picks Kohli, Babar to have an explosive 2024

Former England captain Nasser Hussain picked an Indian superstar and former Pakistan skipper as the ones who will have a great 2024.

Prasad hopes India win an elusive ICC title in 2024
Prasad hopes India win an elusive ICC title in 2024

India last won a major ICC tournament back in 2013 -- the ICC Champions Trophy.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances