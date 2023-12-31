3 arrested for rape of IIT-BHU student

Police in Varanasi have arrested three accused in connection with the alleged rape of a female student of Indian Institute of Technology on the Banaras Hindu University campus, a police official said on Sunday.





Station House Officer of Lanka police station Shivakant Mishra said that the accused have been identified as Kunal Pandey, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan and Saksham Patel.





The alleged incident of rape occurred on the night of November 1.





According to the complainant, she had gone out of her hostel with a friend when three men on a motorcycle forcibly took her to a corner and gagged her after separating her from her friend near the Karman Baba temple.





The accused then allegedly stripped the woman, made a video of her and took photos. They let her go after about 15 minutes and took her phone number, the complainant stated.





On the basis of the victim's complaint, a first infromation report (FIR) had been registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Information Technology Act at the Lanka police station.





Subsequently, a section of gangrape was also added to the case, police said. -- PTI





IMAGE: Student organisations stage a protest against the alleged molestation of a female student of IIT-BHU, in Varanasi on November 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

