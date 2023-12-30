RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vinesh leaves Arjuna, Khel Ratna awards on Kartavya Path
December 30, 2023  18:44
Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday left her Arjuna and Khel Ratna awards on the pavement of Kartavya Path in New Delhi as a mark of protest against the treatment of female wrestlers in the country amid the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) row.

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games Gold medalist attempted to leave her awards outside the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi. 

However, she was stopped by police at the Kartavya Path. Phogat decided to leave her awards on the pavement of Kartavya Path.

Phogat had had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that such honours have become meaningless in the current situation where the grapplers are struggling badly for justice.

Vinesh was conferred with the Khel Ratna, the highest sports honour in India, in 2020 while she received the Arjuna Award in 2016.

Phogat's decision comes days after Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Deafylmpics champion Virender Singh Yadav returned their Padma Shri awards despite the government suspending newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India.

Sanjay Singh was elected as WFI's chief last week. He is an associate of Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan and the wrestlers did not want any one close to the BJP MP entering the national federation.

Brij Bhushan was accused of sexual harassment of several women wrestlers by Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik. They had held a long drawn protest at Jantar Mantar early this year.

The matter is being in a Delhi court.
