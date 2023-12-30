RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Unknown persons booked for Israel embassy blast
December 30, 2023  10:19
The Delhi police registered an FIR against unknown persons at the Tughlaq Road police station in the suspicious blast that took place near the Israel embassy on December 26, according to the police.  

Meanwhile, a sealed report of the blast near the Israel embassy will be handed over to the Delhi police, informed the top officials of the NSG bomb squad team.  

According to the Delhi police, the component of the blast was yet to be ascertained and therefore, they have been waiting for forensic reports to come.  

The samples of leaves and soil from the spot were collected by forensic experts from the National Security Group and the Delhi police on Wednesday. -- ANI 
