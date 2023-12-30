RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Special court convicts K'taka minister Bangarappa in cheque bounce case
December 30, 2023  01:04
Karnataka education minister Madhu Bangarappa (left).
A special court of People's Representatives in Bengaluru has convicted Karnataka education minister Madhu Bangarappa in a cheque bounce case.  

The court ordered him to pay a fine amount of Rs 6.96 crore to the complainant. 

If the fine is not paid, the minister should undergo imprisonment for 6 months, the court said in its verdict.  

A cheque worth Rs 6.60 crore given to Rajesh Exports was bounced when Madhu Bangarappa was the managing director of Akash Audio Company. 

A case of cheque bounce was registered IN 2011 by Rajesh Export Company against Madhu Bangarappa.  

The court also ordered that Bangarappa should pay Rs 10 thousand to the government as a fine.  

Reacting to the order, Madhu Bangarappa said in Hubli that the case was a settled matter and the BJP Leaders were intentionally picking "old order" of 26th December and trying to find something out of it. -- ANI                          
