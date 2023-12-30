Special court convicts K'taka minister Bangarappa in cheque bounce case





The court ordered him to pay a fine amount of Rs 6.96 crore to the complainant.





If the fine is not paid, the minister should undergo imprisonment for 6 months, the court said in its verdict.





A cheque worth Rs 6.60 crore given to Rajesh Exports was bounced when Madhu Bangarappa was the managing director of Akash Audio Company.





A case of cheque bounce was registered IN 2011 by Rajesh Export Company against Madhu Bangarappa.





The court also ordered that Bangarappa should pay Rs 10 thousand to the government as a fine.





Reacting to the order, Madhu Bangarappa said in Hubli that the case was a settled matter and the BJP Leaders were intentionally picking "old order" of 26th December and trying to find something out of it. -- ANI

