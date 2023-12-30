RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Philippines expands US military presence amid growing China concerns
December 30, 2023  08:42
File image
File image
Against the backdrop of mounting geopolitical tensions and growing unease over China's assertiveness, the Philippines is taking strategic steps to bolster its defence capabilities, Voice of America reported.  

The Philippines' decision to enhance its military collaboration with the United States, particularly the expansion of US military presence at key locations, is a calculated response to the evolving regional dynamics and concerns about China's expansionist ambitions.  

The move, under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement, signifies the Philippines' proactive stance in navigating the complex geopolitical landscape of the Asia-Pacific region.  

Naval Base Camilo Osias, a seemingly inconspicuous military facility on the northern tip of the Philippines' largest island, is quietly undergoing transformative changes that belie its unassuming appearance. 

Despite its modest barracks and mostly empty airplane hangar, this site stands as a testament to the evolving US-Philippine relationship, poised to significantly impact Asian security dynamics, as reported by Voice of America.  

In mid-December, a small group of Philippine Navy personnel populated Naval Base Camilo Osias, hinting at a calm afternoon. 

However, beneath this surface tranquillity lies an unfolding strategic shift. With US funding, the base is slated for an overhaul, including a revamped airstrip, a new pier, and expanded facilities to accommodate soldiers. 

Importantly, this collaboration grants the US military the ability to rotate troops and station weapons at this strategic location, a mere 400 kilometres from Taiwan.  

This development is not isolated; it is part of a broader expansion under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement, a bilateral deal originally signed in 2014. 

The agreement, while stopping short of establishing permanent US bases, facilitates an increased American military presence across the Philippines. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How I Want To Make Our Planet Liveable
How I Want To Make Our Planet Liveable

Nothing is more promising than countries putting aside hubris and ideological differences to invest in our shared future, observes Durga Sreenivasan, a delegate at COP28.

No information: MEA on likely arrest of 2 Nijjar killing suspects by Canada
No information: MEA on likely arrest of 2 Nijjar killing suspects by Canada

His remarks at a press briefing came when asked about a media report that said Canada may arrest two suspects in Nijjar's killing "within weeks".

India got consular access to Baby Ariha in Berlin; Diwali celebrated with her
India got consular access to Baby Ariha in Berlin; Diwali celebrated with her

The ministry of external affairs and the embassy of India in Berlin have been persistently advocating for the return of Ariha Shah to India.

Gujarat CID grills 20 'dunki' flight passengers sent back by France
Gujarat CID grills 20 'dunki' flight passengers sent back by France

According to a senior state Crime Investigation Department official, those passengers included at least 60 from Gujarat, who have already reached their respective native places in the state.

DMDK chief Vijayakanth laid to rest with full state honours, people pay homage
DMDK chief Vijayakanth laid to rest with full state honours, people pay homage

In several places, from roof-tops and flyovers, people showered petals and garlands on the truck.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances