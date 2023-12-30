Mumbai traffic police issue regulatory orders ahead of New Year eve to avoid snarls





The orders will remain in effect from 2 pm on December 31 until 8 am on January 1.





"Large crowd is expected to gather at various places on the 'NEW YEAR-2024 CELEBRATION' eve, particularly Juhu sea beach, hotels, and clubs on Juhu Tara Road," Mumbai traffic police said in an official statement on Friday





"There will be heavy pedestrian crossings as well as the movement of vehicles in large numbers on Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Road, Juhu Church Road and VM Road. Hence, traffic will be slow on these roads. It is necessary to issue the following orders for the regulation and decrease of traffic congestion on the roads mentioned below on December 31, 2023, from 14:00 hrs to January 1, 2024, till 08:00 hrs," further read the official statement by the Mumbai traffic police.





The statement mentioned that there shall be 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles on Juhu Church Road from Tulip Star Hotel Junction to Balraj Sahani Road (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai and there shall be 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles on Juhu Road from Maharana Pratap Junction to Juhu Koliwada (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai.





As per the official statement, the Juhu Tara Road shall also have 'No Parking' for all types of vehicles from Juhu Koliwada Junction to B.P. Patel Junction (both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai. --ANI

