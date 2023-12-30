RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi to virtually flag off Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat service from Ayodhya today
December 30, 2023  09:22
File image
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express through video link on Saturday, the Central Railway has said. 

The CR said in a release on Friday that the PM will virtually flag off the 8-coach service while addressing a function at the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham railway station in Uttar Pradesh. 

He will also flag off two Amrit Bharat and five other Vande Bharat services between different cities. 

In its inaugural run, the 02705 Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat train will tentatively depart from the city in the Marathwada region at 11am and will arrive in the metropolis at 6:45pm. 

As per the release, the train will halt at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly Aurangabad, at 11:55 am, Manmad Junction at 1:44 pm, Nasik Road at 2:44 pm, Kalyan Junction at 5.06 pm, Thane at 5.28 pm and Dadar at 5.50 pm before proceeding to CSMT in Mumbai. 

In its regular run from January 1, the train will leave CSMT at 1:10pm and reach Jalna at 8:30pm, while from January 2, it will depart from Jalna at 5:05am and reach CSMT at11:55am. 

Central Railway, however, has not given details of the fare structure of the new service, which will run on all days except Wednesday. -- PTI
