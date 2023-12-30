RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi to inaugurate redeveloped station, new airport in Ayodhya
December 30, 2023  08:24
The Maharishi Valmiki international airport Ayodhya Dham/ANI Photo
The Maharishi Valmiki international airport Ayodhya Dham/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Saturday during which he will inaugurate a redeveloped station and a newly-built airport in the temple town. 

He is also expected to lay the foundation stones for a slew of development projects in Uttar Pradesh. 

To welcome the prime minister, the holy city has been decked up with flowers, murals and thematic ornamental columns amid heavy security deployment. 

Huge posters with images of Modi have been put up at prominent locations in Ayodhya, while cut-outs of Lord Ram have been installed outside the redeveloped railway station. 

Elaborate security arrangements have been made along the Ram Path to the Ayodhya airport, located about 15 km from the main city. 

Devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram played out on the streets here on Saturday morning while ringing of bells and holy chants at several temples filled the air. 

"The prime minister is expected to reach Ayodhya airport around 10.45 am. After landing at the airport, he will head to the Ayodhya railway station where he will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station. He will then return to the airport, inaugurate the newly-bult airport and subsequently address a 'jan sabha' (public rally)," Gaurav Dayal, divisional commissioner of Ayodhya, told PTI on Friday. 

About 1.5 lakh people are expected to assemble for the rally that will last nearly an hour, after which the prime minister will depart from Ayodhya, he added. -- PTI
