Modi inaugurates redeveloped Ayodhya railway station, flags off 8 trains

He will also inaugurate an airport and lay the foundation stones for a slew of development projects for Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and flagged off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains, some virtually.

After inaugurating the station, the prime minister took a tour of the facility.





He was accompanied by Adityanath, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others. Modi was briefed by Vaishnaw about the station.





The Phase-I of the redeveloped station -- Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station -- has been completed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore, officials said.





The three-storey railway station building is equipped with features such as lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloak rooms, child care rooms, waiting halls.





The station building is "accessible for all" and an "IGBC certified green station building", according to the officials.





The prime minister flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains -- the Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and the Malda Town-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.



