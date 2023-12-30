Modi in Ayodhya to inaugurate airport, railway station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Ayodhya to inaugurate a redeveloped railway station and an airport.

He will also lay the foundation stones for a slew of development projects in Uttar Pradesh.





Following his arrival, Modi held a roadshow during which he waved at and greeted people who had gathered along its route from the airport to the railway station.





The prime minister witnessed performances by cultural troupes along his roadshow's route, and at one point, opened the door his vehicle to wave at them.





In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who received Modi, said, "Hearty welcome and greetings to respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Shri Ayodhya Dham..."





The airport and railway station will be inaugurated by the prime minister after the roadshow.





Besides the inaugurations, Modi will flag off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains as well as dedicate railway projects to the nation. -- PTI