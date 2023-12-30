Misbehaving with woman scribe: BJP leader Suresh Gopi seeks anticipatory bail





The high court sought the government's consent in the petition.





Earlier in November, Suresh Gopi appeared at Nadakkav police station in Kozhikode for questioning accompanied by BJP leaders.





Gopi is a BJP leader and ex-MP of Rajya Sabha.





On October 28, the Kerala police registered a case against Suresh Gopi for allegedly misbehaving with a woman journalist while he was interacting with reporters in Kozhikode.





The case was registered under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code at Nadakkav police station in Kozhikode after the woman journalist filed a complaint against the actor to the district police commissioner, said police.





Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code pertains to assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.





The punishment for violating this section is imprisonment for a term of at least one year, which may extend to five years, and a fine.





A purported video of the incident shows Gopi responding to a question posed by the journalist with 'Mole' (daughter) and placing his hand on her shoulder. -- ANI

