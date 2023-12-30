RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Lord Ram doesn't only belong to Hindus: Farooq Abdullah
December 30, 2023  14:55
image
National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday congratulated the people who have put efforts into making Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying that brotherhood in India is diminishing and there is a need to revive it.
 
Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, "Ayodhya Ram Temple is about to be inaugurated. I would like to congratulate everyone who made the effort for the temple. It's ready now." 
 
 He further emphasised that Lord Rama doesn't only belong to Hindus; he belongs to everyone in the world.
 
 "I also want to say to the whole nation that Lord Rama doesn't only belong to Hindus; he belongs to everyone in the world. He is the Lord for all the people across the world. It's written in the books," he added. 
 
 Abdullah further said that Lord Rama has given a message of brotherhood, love, unity and helping each other. 
 
 "He (Lord Rama) has given a message of brotherhood, love, unity and helping each other. He has always said to uplift the fallen, irrespective of their religion or ethnicity. He has given a universal message. Today, as this temple is about to be inaugurated, I want to tell the people of the country to revive the brotherhood that is diminishing in our country. I want to tell everyone to maintain that brotherhood," Farooq said. 
 
 The consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla (Lord Ram in his childlike form) at the grand temple. It is expected to be attended by hundreds of officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Thakur injured during net practice
Thakur injured during net practice

Thakur, who was the first player to enter the throwdown nets, was hit on the left shoulder while facing throwdowns from batting coach Vikram Rathour.

New airport, revamped railway station: Modi's gifts for Ayodhya
New airport, revamped railway station: Modi's gifts for Ayodhya

This visit by the prime minister comes weeks ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' or consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.

Cummins joins elite club as Aus close out successful year in style
Cummins joins elite club as Aus close out successful year in style

Cummins's career haul is particularly noteworthy for a player who started his Test career aged 18, but spent more than five years out of the team due to a succession of injuries.

Hasaranga named Sri Lanka's T20 captain
Hasaranga named Sri Lanka's T20 captain

Wanindu Hasaranga will make his comeback after missing the Asia Cup and the 50-overs World Cup.

AITA yet to receive govt clearance for Davis Cup tie in Pak
AITA yet to receive govt clearance for Davis Cup tie in Pak

The PTF chief said there was a deadline for the AITA to send final arrival confirmation and if they didn't travel to Pakistan the International Tennis Federation (ITF) would consider the Davis Cup tie as forfeited, awarding full points...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances