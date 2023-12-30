RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fog blankets Delhi; flights, trains delayed due to low visibility
December 30, 2023  09:29
Passengers wait for train at New Delhi railway station amid delay due to fog./ANI on X
Passengers wait for train at New Delhi railway station amid delay due to fog./ANI on X
Cold weather conditions along with moderate fog prevailed in many regions of the Delhi-NCR on Saturday.  

The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital was 10.7 degrees Celsius.  

The India meteorological department issued a red alert for dense fog in North India.  

"Dense fog advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh: Be careful while driving or outing through any transport. Use fog lights while driving. Be in touch with airlines, railways, and state transport for your journey schedule," IMD said in a post on X.  

The IMD warned of 'difficult driving conditions with slower journey times' and diversion in airports, highways and railway routes.  

Meanwhile, passengers travelling to and from the national capital also faced difficulties due to the fog conditions. 

Flights and trains continued to be delayed and diverted due to low visibility.  

As per sources, around 80 flights were reported delayed due to weather conditions at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday till 8.30 am.  

"Our flight has been delayed by two hours due to the fog and weather conditions," said a passenger travelling from Delhi to Sikkim.  

Auto and cab drivers said that the fog was slightly better today as compared to Friday. -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How I Want To Make Our Planet Liveable
How I Want To Make Our Planet Liveable

Nothing is more promising than countries putting aside hubris and ideological differences to invest in our shared future, observes Durga Sreenivasan, a delegate at COP28.

No information: MEA on likely arrest of 2 Nijjar killing suspects by Canada
No information: MEA on likely arrest of 2 Nijjar killing suspects by Canada

His remarks at a press briefing came when asked about a media report that said Canada may arrest two suspects in Nijjar's killing "within weeks".

India got consular access to Baby Ariha in Berlin; Diwali celebrated with her
India got consular access to Baby Ariha in Berlin; Diwali celebrated with her

The ministry of external affairs and the embassy of India in Berlin have been persistently advocating for the return of Ariha Shah to India.

Gujarat CID grills 20 'dunki' flight passengers sent back by France
Gujarat CID grills 20 'dunki' flight passengers sent back by France

According to a senior state Crime Investigation Department official, those passengers included at least 60 from Gujarat, who have already reached their respective native places in the state.

DMDK chief Vijayakanth laid to rest with full state honours, people pay homage
DMDK chief Vijayakanth laid to rest with full state honours, people pay homage

In several places, from roof-tops and flyovers, people showered petals and garlands on the truck.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances