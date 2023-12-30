RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Don't come to Ayodhya on Jan 22, appeals Modi
December 30, 2023  16:23
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the whole world is waiting for the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, but appealed to people not to come to the city for the event. 
 
He said some people have been invited and they should come to the temple town to witness the historic day.

He was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a renovated railway station and an airport in the city. He said the strength of "vikas" (development) and "virasat" (heritage) will take the country forward.

The PM urged all citizens to light diyas in their houses on January 22 so that the whole country basks in glory.

He urged people to launch cleanliness drive at pilgrimage sites and temples across the country from January 14 and January 22.

There was a time Lord Ram was "living under a tent", but now he will get a concrete house like four crore poor who got pucca houses, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

When snake stopped a tennis match!
When snake stopped a tennis match!

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem huffed and puffed his way into the main draw of the Brisbane International on Saturday, but not before a hissing intruder slithered onto the court and briefly halted play.

Thakur injured during net practice
Thakur injured during net practice

Thakur, who was the first player to enter the throwdown nets, was hit on the left shoulder while facing throwdowns from batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Don't come to Ayodhya on Jan 22, appeals Modi
Don't come to Ayodhya on Jan 22, appeals Modi

The PM urged all citizens to light diyas in their houses on January 22 so that the whole country basks in glory.

Lord Ram doesn't belong only to Hindus: Farooq Abdullah
Lord Ram doesn't belong only to Hindus: Farooq Abdullah

'Ayodhya Ram Temple is about to be inaugurated. I would like to congratulate everyone who made the effort for the temple. It's ready now'

'Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan': BJP's outreach to Muslims
'Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan': BJP's outreach to Muslims

With the tagline "Na duri hai, na khai hai, Modi hamara bhai hai, (there's no detachment, there's no chasm, Modi is our brother)", the campaign aims to attract at least 1,000 Muslim women towards the party.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances