Canada-based gangster Landa declared as terrorist
December 30, 2023  09:04
Lakhbir Singh Landa (left)
The ministry of home affairs designated Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as a terrorist.  

The move comes amid the continuing strain in diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Ottawa over PM Justin Trudeau's claim earlier of Indian involvement in the killing of wanted Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.  

According to an official release by the MHA, 34-year-old Landa, son of Niranjan Singh and Parminder Kaur, has a permanent residence at VP0 Harike in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, bordering Pakistan.  

Under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Mt. 1967 (37 of 1967), "Clause (a) of sub-section (1) and sub-section (2) of section 35 of the said Act empowers the central government to add the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act if it believes that he is involved in terrorism", the MHA said in a statement on Friday.  

Landa currently resides in Edmonton, the capital of Alberta in Canada, and is a member of Babbar Khalsa International.  

According to the MHA, Babbar Khalsa International is listed as a terrorist organisation as per "number I of the First Schedule to the said Act."  -- ANI
